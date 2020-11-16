Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.61.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$23.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.67.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

