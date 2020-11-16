Insider Selling: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) Insider Sells £30,600 in Stock

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) insider Thomas Murley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £30,600 ($39,979.10).

Thomas Murley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Thomas Murley sold 30,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £30,600 ($39,979.10).

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -37.14. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

