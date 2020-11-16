Insider Selling: Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Insider Sells £660,000 in Stock

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

IDEA opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ideagen plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $426.06 million and a PE ratio of -2,299.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Ideagen plc (IDEA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDEA shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

