Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,087,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,887,000 after purchasing an additional 815,512 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $99.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,269. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

