International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,706,000 after purchasing an additional 974,451 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,535,000 after purchasing an additional 389,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,434,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,684,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

