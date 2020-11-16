International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

