Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Lifted to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$22.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.50.

ITP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) stock opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.19. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$371.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

