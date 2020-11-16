Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.21 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.