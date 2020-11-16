Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Cut by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 667,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,191,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after buying an additional 284,598 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 290.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 62,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000.

BSCN opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

