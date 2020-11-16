Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

BSCO stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

