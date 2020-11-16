Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and $1,066.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00170833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00962310 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00215424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002425 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 117,891.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00096134 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

