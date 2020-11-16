iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Lowered by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 326,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 140,083 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,852,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.