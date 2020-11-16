Itamar Medical (ITMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Itamar Medical to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.36 million, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.55. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

