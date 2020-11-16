ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.48.

In other ITV plc (ITV.L) news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26).

About ITV plc (ITV.L)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

