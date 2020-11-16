Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$42.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$41.50 to C$42.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$38.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.42 and a 52-week high of C$46.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79.

In related news, Director Catherine Potechin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,000.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

