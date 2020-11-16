Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $403.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $411.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.64.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.