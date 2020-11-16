Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 2,290,014 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,885,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,163,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 930,496 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,212,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,448,000 after buying an additional 532,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

