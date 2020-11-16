Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $275.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

