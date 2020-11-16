Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,537 Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

