Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,288 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 315.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $387,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.53 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,572 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

