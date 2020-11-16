Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $51.66 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.