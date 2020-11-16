Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.95 ($5.83).

Get Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) alerts:

CBK opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of -25.03. Commerzbank AG has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

About Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.