Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.89.

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

