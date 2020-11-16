Jefferies Financial Group Increases Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$258.00

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$240.00 price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$235.09.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$216.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$231.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$203.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$201.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

