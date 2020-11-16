Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of SZG opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €20.73 ($24.39).

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

