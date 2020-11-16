JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.16 ($11.96).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

