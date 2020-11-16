Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €185.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.10 ($175.41).

ETR BC8 opened at €173.30 ($203.88) on Thursday. Bechtle AG has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52 week high of €181.80 ($213.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €165.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €159.93.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

