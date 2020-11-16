Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €130.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LEG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.46 ($149.95).

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €121.77 and a 200-day moving average of €118.44. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.