Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 385 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 385 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 382.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

