KickToken Market Capitalization Reaches $1.06 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, P2PB2B, OOOBTC and Exmo. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $359,228.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00419824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.03187633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026299 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exmo, Dcoin, TOKOK, Bilaxy, Livecoin, ABCC, OOOBTC, ProBit Exchange, CoinBene, Coinsbit, HitBTC, KuCoin, Gate.io, P2PB2B, COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.