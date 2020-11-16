Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.34 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

