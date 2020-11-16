Kleros (PNK) Trading 31.8% Higher Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Kleros has a market cap of $35.33 million and $3.37 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000961 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005742 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,235,435 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

