KnoxFS One Day Volume Reaches $797.00 (KFX)

KnoxFS (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One KnoxFS coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. KnoxFS has a market capitalization of $129,344.14 and approximately $797.00 worth of KnoxFS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KnoxFS alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.00866662 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00239898 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.04 or 0.01253426 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000158 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004000 BTC.

KnoxFS Profile

KnoxFS is a coin. KnoxFS’s total supply is 134,464,590 coins and its circulating supply is 132,428,745 coins. The official website for KnoxFS is www.knoxfs.com.

Buying and Selling KnoxFS

KnoxFS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KnoxFS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KnoxFS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.