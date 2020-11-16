Kohl’s (KSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.