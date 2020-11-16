Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 54 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 51.56.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

