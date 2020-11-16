Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lantheus by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $9,551,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.