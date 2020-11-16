Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

