LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €131.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.46 ($149.95).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.44. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

