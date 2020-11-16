Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.