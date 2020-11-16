Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health stock opened at $139.77 on Monday. Livongo Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts predict that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

In other news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

