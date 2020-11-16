LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $31,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. FMR LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,022,000 after buying an additional 350,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 384.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 253,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.26.

Shares of LYB opened at $76.64 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

