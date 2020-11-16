Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

