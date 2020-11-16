Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by 55.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of -65.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn ($0.79) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -293.7%.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

