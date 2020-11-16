Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MRTN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.75 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 927,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marten Transport by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

