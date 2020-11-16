Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

MRE opened at C$12.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.06.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

