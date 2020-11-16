Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $293,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.26 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.