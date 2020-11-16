Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,642 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Match Group worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

MTCH stock opened at $131.60 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -199.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

