Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%.

NYSE:MMX opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $732.87 million, a P/E ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 1.33. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

MMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

