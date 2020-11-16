Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of electroCore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of electroCore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. electroCore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in electroCore by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

