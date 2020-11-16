Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

MXIM opened at $81.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

